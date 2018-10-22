BJP National Secretary H Raja on Monday apologised to the Madras High Court for his derogatory remarks against the state police and judiciary. H Raja apologised saying he had spoken in a fit of rage but he later realised his mistake. Earlier, a video went viral on the internet, in which, BJP leader called police as anti-Hindu.

BJP leader H Raja on Monday apologised to the Madras High Court today for his derogatory remarks against the judiciary. H Raja, who was caught on camera abusing the police and judges, apologised saying he had spoken in a fit of rage but he later realised his mistake. Following Raja’s apology, the court has closed the case against him. “I had turned emotional,” Mr Raja, the National Secretary of the BJP said in court.

On September 17, the Bench comprising Justice CT Selvam and Nirmal Kumar had taken cognisance of the matter and viewed the viral video in which H Raja called the police anti-Hindu and Highly corrupt and used derogatory remarks against the Court. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu police had lodged several cases against BJP leader H Raja for his defamatory remarks against late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

According to the reports, FIR was lodged against the BJP stalwart H Raja and seven others leaders under the IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, 290 (public nuisance), 294(b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging of his duty) and 506(i) (criminal intimidation).

