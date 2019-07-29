BJP leaders KG Bopaiah, Suresh Kumar and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar are among probables to replace outgoing Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. The elections for Karnataka Assembly Speaker's post will be held on July 31.

To replace outgoing Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, a race between BJP leaders started after BS Yediyurappa proved his majority in the house on Monday. Reports say 3 BJP leaders are in the race for the Speaker’s post. The names which doing around are MLA Suresh Kumar, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Speaker and Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah, who are close to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and may fill nomination for the Karnataka Assembly Speaker’s elections. Among the probables for Speaker’s post, KG Bopaiah’s name is ahead and reports have claimed the Saffron party has already stamped his name and the official announcement will be made on Tuesday.

After Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar stepped down from his post, Krishna Reddy took charge as the temporary Speaker and informed the house that nomination for the Speaker’s post can be submitted by Tuesday, July 30, till 12 pm. The polling for the post of Karnataka Assembly Speaker will be held on July 31. The assembly now has been adjourned till Wednesday 11 am, the day when Speaker’s post-elections will be held.

Who is KG Bopaiah?

Kombarana Ganapathy Bopaiah or commonly known as KG Bopaiah is one of the party stalwarts, who has served as pro-tem speaker to the Karnataka Assembly. He was born on October 17, 1955, and had held the pro-tem Speaker’s posts and then Speaker’s chair in 2009. Bopaiah was elected as MLA 4 times, thrice from Virajpet.

KG Bopaiah has been closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood and had also served BJP’s youth wing ABVP member during his college days.

