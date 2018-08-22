BJP leader shot dead in J&K: After the security forces were alerted about the incident, they formed special teams and launched operations to nab the absconding terrorists who shot Shabir dead. While the operations are said to be underway, no arrests have been made yet in the matter.

On Wednesday, a local BJP leader Shabir Ahmad Bhat was killed by terrorists at his home located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. As per reports, the following incident took place on the night of August 21 and August 22. BJP leader Shabir Ahmad Bhat was shot dead at around 2:30 am while he was sleeping with his family their Pulwama’s Rakh-e-litter home. After hearing the gunshots and cries, the neighbours informed the police about the BJP leader being killed by the terrorist in the Valley.

Expressing grief over the killing of a Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader, BJP president Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle and stated that the following act of cowardice is highly condemnable. He added that the extremists present in the valley cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing a better future for them.

Anguished to learn about the killing of BJP karyakarta, Shabir Ahmad Bhat by terrorists in Pulwama (J&K). This act of cowardice is highly condemnable. Extremists cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing a better future for themselves. This cycle of violence won't last long. pic.twitter.com/hAOb4ptPeo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 22, 2018

Hitting out at the anti-social elements present in the Valley, Amit Shah said that it won’t last long.

Amit Shah further stated that the sacrifice by the BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir will not go in vain. He added that BJP stands with the family of deceased Shabir Ahmad Bhat. Further commenting on the matter, BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said that Shabir was the constituency president and a dedicated leader. The incident took place when he had gone to his home to celebrate Eid with his family.

