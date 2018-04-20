A day after Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit apologies to woman journalist for patting on her cheek, BJP leader S Ve Shekher made derogatory remarks on her through a Facebook post. The BJP leader took Facebook to target the woman journalist with a post that titled “Madurai University, Governor and the Virgin Cheeks of a Girl.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader S Ve Shekher made derogatory remarks about the woman journalist who was patted on cheeks by the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The BJP leader took Facebook to target the woman journalist with a post that titled “Madurai University, Governor and the Virgin Cheeks of a Girl.” The incident happened a day after when Tamil Nadu Governor Banwar Lal Purohit apologised to the woman journalist for patting her cheeks after a press conference in Chennai.

The Facebook post shared claimed that more sexual abuses happen in media houses than in universities. “This ugly truth has come out through the complaints raised recently. These are the (using a derogatory word) women who have come out to question the Governor. Media people are the cheap, lowly, ugly, vulgar beings of Tamil Nadu. There are only few exceptions. I respect only them. Otherwise, the whole of TN media is in a regressive path caught in the hands of criminals, rascals, blackmailers,” read the post.

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday patted on the cheek of a senior woman journalist after which he became the eye of the storm among journalists. Later the governor was asked to apologise for his inappropriate behaviour by nearly 200 journalists. Governor Purohit had released a written apology on Wednesday where he had regretted his act. The incident took place at the Raj Bhawan where the journalist was attending a press meet when she raised a question as the governor got up to leave the place.

