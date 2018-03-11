A Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday. The incident had occurred near Piska Railway Station in Ranchi. The incident was caught on camera showing how brutally the victim was murdered in broad daylight with the accused having no fear of the law.

In another case of brutal crime, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shot dead in broad daylight in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Sunday. The incident had occurred near Piska Railway Station in Ranchi. The incident was caught on camera showing how brutally the victim was murdered in broad daylight with the accused having no fear of the law. Following the incident, a probe has been initiated in the murder case and authorities are trying to find out the reason behind this incident. So far, there is no official statement by the police in this case. The leader was shot dead by two youths.

According to reports, the incident took place in the outskirts of Ranchi by 2 unidentified youths. The victim who is a BJP leader Lohardagga district Treasurer Pankaj Gupta was shot dead near Piska Railway station crossing. Going by the CCTV footage, two youths arrive at the spot near Piska crossing where one of the accused shoots the BJP leader on his neck from the back. Further reports say that BJP leader Pankaj Gupta had bee coming to Nagari locality of Ranchi for the last two-three days to monitor construction of a boundary wall around a piece of land.

The 2 unidentified attackers attacked Pankaj Gupta when he stepped out of a train at Piska Railway station. He was shot near railway crossing around 8:30AM near to Ramlal sweets. Reports also suggest that the locals in order to protest against the incident jammed the roads near the area where the BJP leader was shot dead. However, the attackers had managed to escape the spot.Following the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has condemned the incident. Also, a probe will be initiated to nab the culprits of this brutal act.

