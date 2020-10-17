Bhartiya Janata Party leader DK Gupta on Friday night was shot dead by unknown bike attackers in Uttar Pradesh's Firozadabad. Family member's of DK Gupta had started a protest last night demanding the arrest of accused. A few protesters even tried to block the Agra road.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta was shot dead by unknown assailants in Firozabad on Friday night, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel. Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when the attack on him took place. The police said that the three attackers were on bikes.

Three people, including the main accused, have been detained and are being questioned: ADG Agra, Ajay Anand A BJP leader, DK Gupta was shot dead by bike-borne assailants outside his shop late last night.

Patel said to media reporters that DK Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when three bike-borne assailants opened fire on him. The police official further said that the family members had tried to take the victim to Agra after the incident but he could not be saved. Patel went on to say that the family members had given the name of some suspects with whom the victim had some disputes.

After this incident, the victim’s family members staged a protest outside the hospital, demanding the arrest of the accused. They also made attempts to block the Agra road. Another police officer Mukesh Kumar Mishra said that some unknown men targeted the BJP leader in the marketplace, they were carrying out a probe. He said that they talked to the protesters to calm them down, they were aiming for a breakthrough in the next 24 hours. Further investigations are underway.

