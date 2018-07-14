BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir burnt the effigy of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, July 14 for warning the party to create more ‘Salahuddins’ in the Valley. The move comes just a day after Mufti said differences within the PDP will be resolved, but if Delhi tries to break PDP, the outcome will be dangerous.

In a befitting response to former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti remarks on BJP trying to topple Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), BJP workers in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, July 14, set the effigy of Mufti on flames and sought her arrest by governor’s administration. Many saffron party supporters shouted slogans against Mufti and also staged a demonstration from Kachi Chowani to the civil secretariat.

The move comes just a day after Mufti said differences within the PDP will be resolved, but if Delhi tries to dismiss the voting rights of people in the Valley as in 1987, and if it tries to create divisions, “then I believe that just like a Salahuddin and a Yasin Malik were born in 1987”. If similar incidents take place, they intervene and try to break PDP, the consequences will be dire.

Stressing on her Salahuddin remarks, BJP Mahila Morcha’s district president Veena Gupta challenged Mufti by saying that, “If you create one, we will send ten Bhagat Singhs from Jammu.”

On the same day, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav as well retorted to Mufti’s comment by saying that “As far as the threat over ‘Salahuddin’ is concerned, the Centre and the Army have the power to neutralise all the terrorists in the Valley.”

Meanwhile, after the dramatic split of PDP and BJP, many rumblings have been visible within the PDP. At least 4 PDP MLaS and an MLN have expressed displeasure over Mufti’s leadership, as reported by Indian Express.

