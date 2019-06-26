BJP Leader Vijender Gupta has said in his statement to the Delhi court that he is deeply hurt and disappointed due to the remark made by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that Gupta is planning to kill the AAP chief.

Vijender Gupta, BJP leader, on Wednesday, told the Delhi court that he felt very bad due to the false and defamatory allegations of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia who inculpated him of making a conspiracy to kill the AAP chief. As per the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, Vijender Gupta was recording his statement to back his defamation complaint against Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as he said that the false allegations were created to negatively hamper the Lok Sabha elections being held in Punjab in the last phase.

The BJP leader said that the CM and Deputy CM made the statements publicly on social media platforms like Twitter. The tweet of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was retweeted 3000 times and the tweet made by the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was retweeted 1300 times. He also added that the charge was very sensational and was quickly picked up by the electronic and print media houses due to which he suffered a great loss in terms of reputation and his party, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) too suffered due to this. He concluded his statement by saying that he was disappointed and hurt by the false and defamatory statements of both the accused persons and they made statements like this just to portray a negative image of Gupta and his party.

In the complaint filed by him, Mr. Gupta has asked for an amount of Rs 1 Crore as compensation from Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. He also claimed that both the leaders, Mr. Sisodia, and Mr. Kejriwal have not expressed an apology. Gupta said that the statements were made to fulfill their inappropriate motives and to degrade BJP and Vijender Gupta’s image. A legal notice was also sent to the two AAP leaders where they were asked to remove their tweets with immediate effect. During the time of Lok Sabha Elections, Arvind Kejriwal said to a news channel that BJP is trying to get him killed by his own Personal Security Officer (PSO) in the same manner as Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

