Muzaffarnagar BJP leader Vikram Saini has once again stirred controversy by making a bizarre statement in public. Famous for his illogical remarks, Saini has said he wants Hindus to continuously produce children until a birth control law comes into effect. He also stated that he tells his wife to have more children despite her insisting that she is happy with the couple's two children.

Ironically the bizarre remark from the BJP leader who represents the Khatauli constituency in UP came at a population control campaign event in Muzaffarnagar. He went on to say that until a population control law is implemented feel free to have as many children as you want. The video of his controversial speech has gone viral on social media, in a video shared by news agency ANI, Saini can be seen addressing a crowd. He also said that the two-child policy has been adopted only by Hindus and not others.

“Until a law on population control comes into existence, I have told my wife to keep producing children, even though she told me that two were enough,” said Saini. “jab tak kaanoon nahi banta (on population control) Hindu bhaiyon apko chhoot hai rukna mat.” (Hindu brothers don’t stop producing children until there is a law in place), he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Here’s the video of the controversial speech by Saini which has gone viral on social media.

Saini also spoke on the two-child policy and stirred controversy by saying that only Hindus have adopted the norms. “The law should be equal for everyone. When we had two children, my wife said we did not need a third one, but I said we should have four to five,” he said. His comments come at a time when the Supreme Court is debating on the two-child policy after a PIL was filed in this regard. The PIL urges the Supreme Court to direct the Centre to implement two-child policy across the nation for population control which in turn will help in saving the natural resources and reduce the pressure on the environment.

The petitioner has urged the top court to consider the policy and create more awareness in the remote areas regarding family planning and birth control measures. States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan have implemented the two-child policy but it is yet to be put into effect in a lot of other states.

Saini, who has had a reputation of making controversial remarks, has once again been cornered on social media for his latest comments. Earlier in January, the BJP leader had claimed that India is a country that belongs to Hindus as it is known as ‘Hindustan’. He also said that the Muslims should go to Pakistan. “During partition, due to them (Muslims), the Hindus are facing problem in the country. If they (Muslims) had not stopped in India, property of crores would be of the Hindus,” Saini had stated. Before that he had said the Christmas is a festival of Christians and should not be celebrated by the Hindus.

