BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda turns rapper campaigning for BJP, Tweeple call it bohot hard: BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda on Tuesday addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda’s speech during the rally went viral in which he was campaigning for the BJP Lok Sabha 2019 candidate Rajendra Agarwal in a unique way. The speech caught attention the way BJP leader was asking for votes for his party candidate.
While urging the voters’ people to vote for Kamal (BJP’s symbol) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Vineet Agarwal asked voters in a rap way. He chanted Kamal Kamal in a number of times. The video of his speech went viral and was widely shared on the social media platform.
Rajendra Agarwal, the sitting MP has been re-nominated by the party, for Meerut Lok Sabha segment this time also. In 2014, Rajendra won the seat against BSP’s Muhammad Shahid Akhlaq over more than 2 lakh votes.
Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for polls on April 11 to May 19 in a 7 phased manner. The counting of polls will be held on May 23. In Uttar Pradesh, the grand alliance of SP, BSP and RLD will take on BJP in the state. The sidelined Congress will also attempt to gain some turf with general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading the charge in the state. The coming of Priyanka Gandhi this time can help the Congress to gain the losing ground in the state.
Meanwhile, the grand alliance including SP, BSP, and RLD have left the two seats of Amethi and Raebareli for the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and her mother Sonia Gandhi.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter regarding the BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda:
Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti called him BJP’s very own Gully Boy and said that the way he delivered his speech in a rapper way.
Some people called BJP leader to join rap classes for improving his talent in the field.
Twitterati put of memes and jokes with the speech to express their feeling regarding the speech and BJP leader.
Leave a Reply