Just a few hours before casting his vote in Karnataka elections 2018, BJP leader B Sriramulu was seen worshipping a cow. The BJP leader has been fielded against Congress leader and Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency. The place is known for its cave temples and is known for its massive tourist footfall. The constituency, where BJP’s Sriramulu is going head-to-head with Siddaramaiah is dominated by the Kuruba community to which the latter belongs. The Congress leader is also not leaving any stone unturned in taking a majority in Badami and Chamundeshwari seats as claiming these two seats would fulfill his dream of becoming the CM for the second consecutive term.

Previously in 2013, Congress claimed Badami seat with a margin of 15,113 votes (10.87 per cent) securing 41.31 per cent of the total votes polled. The constituency also witnessed a turnout of 70.71 percent last time. The polling for the Karnataka elections began at 7 AM and will go in till 6 PM on May 12. At least 58,546 polling stations have been put up in the state and each one of them is equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs).

Bellary: BJP's B.Sriramalu performed 'gau pooja' (cow worship) before casting his vote. He is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/Ht3akZlzK3 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

The state which has 224 assembly seats voted for only 222 seats with election commission postponing the elections in Jayanagar and RR Nagar. Voting in Jayanagar was postponed due to the death of BJP candidate, BN Vijay Kumar. Meanwhile, the elections in RR Nagar have been postponed due to fake voter-ID cards scam. The following elections are considered crucial for Congress as they aim at retaining their stronghold in Karnataka while BJP will be putting in efforts to spread their hold in the south.

Apart from the BJP leader, JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy met Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Jayanagar ahead of Karnataka elections

