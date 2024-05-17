BJP Leaders Call For Delhi CM's Resignation Following Alleged Assault On AAP MP Swati Maliwal

Amid heated discussions over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide, BJP leaders in the national capital have rallied in support of Maliwal, demanding swift action.

Shazia Ilmi, a Delhi BJP leader, revealed her own experiences of misconduct by the accused, Bibhav Kumar, further fueling the controversy. “They are defending this for political gain. Swati Maliwal has been beaten. Bibhav Kumar’s job is to obey Arvind Kejriwal. I have also endured his misbehavior. Prashant Kumar and Yogendra Yadav were also kicked out by bouncers. But this time they have crossed limits. Is beating up a woman by your PA appropriate? The police have done well to assist her,” Ilmi stated.

Ilmi called for Kejriwal’s resignation, insisting, “Kejriwal should resign immediately. After getting a female colleague beaten up, he has no reason to remain CM. He should apologize and resign, and immediate criminal action should be taken. This misbehavior was done on Arvind Kejriwal’s orders.”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal’s silence. “Finally, Swati Maliwal has broken her silence and filed a complaint. The police have registered an FIR against Bibhav Kumar under IPC sections. Arvind Kejriwal, why did you allow a woman to be tortured in your presence? Why are you silent on this?” Sachdeva demanded. He urged Kejriwal to hand over Bibhav to the police, stating that the entire society supports Maliwal.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also expressed shock at Kejriwal’s inaction. “Swati Maliwal complained about the misbehavior, but it is shocking that Arvind Kejriwal, who advocates for women’s rights, has not taken any action against Bibhav Kumar,” Sirsa remarked.

The Civil Lines Police registered a case on Thursday under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, addressing offenses including assault with intent to outrage modesty, criminal intimidation, and physical assault. This action followed a formal complaint from Swati Maliwal, who alleged that she was “slapped, hit on the stomach, and kicked” by Bibhav Kumar.

Following the complaint, Maliwal was taken to AIIMS Delhi for a medical check-up. She was seen leaving the hospital around 3:40 am. Special Cell and Crime Branch teams have been deployed to arrest Bibhav Kumar. His location is being traced, with multiple Delhi Police teams working on the case.

The incident has sparked significant political fallout, with calls for accountability and justice for Swati Maliwal. The unfolding developments continue to draw public and political scrutiny.

