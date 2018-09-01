The Jaipur police on Friday arrested and booked BJP's Kisan Morcha leader Badri Narayan Meena's son Bharat Bhushan Meena, 35, after he drove over four sleeping on a pavement on Thursday night. While two of them of were declared dead on the next morning, two have sustained severe injuries.

Two people were killed and two injured as an SUV car allegedly driven by the son of a BJP leader ran over four labourers sleeping on the pavement in Jaipur on Friday. Reports said that the accused driver Bharat Bhushan Meena, 35, has been arrested after the passer-by handed him over to the police. The police said that they got an information that a car has hit people on a footpath. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The next morning two of them passed away while the other two are still undergoing treatment.

During the arrest, police found out that the accused was drunk and the alcohol level in his blood was nine times more than the legal limit. He was driving the vehicle, while his friends were on the passengers’ seats and were also drunk. The vehicle first rammed into the pavement under the flyover near Gandhi Nagar railway station. The accused then tried to flee away from the spot and during the struggle, he lost his control and crushed the labourers sleeping on the footpath.

The vehicle is registered under Bharat’s father name, Badri Narayan Meena, a leader of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha. Soon after the incident, a CCTV footage was released in which we can see that the SUV had posters of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s Gaurav Yatra on the rear windscreen.

The police has arrested and booked Bharat Bhushan Meena for rash driving, negligence causing death and driving under the influence of alcohol. Besides this, some locals present at the incident spot damaged the vehicle and thrashed the accused until police arrived 30 minutes later.

