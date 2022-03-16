Top BJP leaders gather at PM Modi's official residence to discuss upon the formation of government in 4 states.

Top BJP leaders gathered at the residence of PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The conference was called to discuss the formation of governments in the four states where the BJP retained power in the recently ended assembly elections.

Besides Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda and the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santhosh.

On Monday, the Prime Minister convened a similar meeting that lasted over four hours.

According to BJP officials, party’s leadership is scrutinising every detail to ensure that “all areas and sections of society are taken care of.”

Like last year’s Union Cabinet overhaul, which was done after extensive research and with this year’s state elections in mind, the calculations this time include the 2024 general elections, according to a party leader.

BJP secured a historic victory in Uttar Pradesh, winning 255 of 403 seats and 41.29 percent of the vote – the state’s first double term for a party in 37 years.

It also emerged as the single largest party in Goa, obtaining 20 seats in the state assembly’s 40-member parliament while reducing Congress to 11 seats.

The party also won a majority in the Manipur Assembly elections, dropping other parties to single digits, and will now form the state’s administration for the second time in a row.

This time around, the BJP went it alone in the elections, contesting all seats on its own. In Manipur, it won 32 of the 60 seats.

The BJP returned to power in Uttarakhand for the second time in a row, with a two-thirds majority in the 70-member Assembly.