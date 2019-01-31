On the occasion of 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu Mahasabha member Pooja Shakun Pandey recreated the leader's assassination and shot his effigy to commemorate the day as Shaurya Diwas. Post the video went viral on social media, a photo has surfaced online in which she can be seen with BJP leaders Uma Bharati and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

As the country remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary on January 30, Wednesday, an incident from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh had come to light re-enacting the leader’s assassination by Hindu Mahasabha. After the incident, a photo is doing rounds online in which Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Pooja Shakun Pandey can be seen with Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharati as well as former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Dated March 19, 2017, the photo earlier posted on Puja Shakun’s facebook profile has now been removed.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Pooja Shakun Pandey can be seen firing a gun at the leader’s effigy. She can also be garlanding Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse amid loud cheers.

The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated as Shaurya Diwas by Hindu Mahasabha to pay respects to his assassin Nathuram Godse. At the event, Pooja Shakun Pandey stated that a new tradition has been started by her organisation and it will now be continued just like burning Ravana’s effigy on the occasion of Dussehra.

A case has been registered against 13 people, including Pooja Shakun Pandey. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused. However, no arrests have been made so far. Senior Police officer Akash Kulhary in an interaction with media said that Hindu Mahasabha fired bullets at Mahatma Gandhi’s effigy on the occasion of his 71st death anniversary. The reported incident took place at Aligarh’s Naurangabad locality and a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

