Who is going to be the next Goa Chief Minister? The question has been making headlines soon after Manohar Parrikar took his last breath on Sunday at his private residence near Panaji. While the Congress leaders Girish Chodankar and Chandrakant Kavlekar wrote a letter to Goa Governor, Mridula Sinha staking claim to form the government, Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived in Panaji failed to build a consensus between the BJP and its alliance partners in the state.

Addressing the media soon after meeting with Nitin Gadkari, Goa Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA, Michael Lobo said that Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Sudin Dhavalikar (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader) wanted to become the Chief Minister. Lobo added that BJP could not agree to the demand as the BJP wanted the leader of the alliance should be from their camp.

