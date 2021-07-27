The Karnataka legislative party meeting will take place today evening to elect a new leader to replace BS Yediyurappa as the state's chief minister, BJP central observers are also going to be present in the meeting.

A day after BS Yediyurappa resigned as the Karnataka chief minister, now all eyes are on Tuesday’s BJP legislature party meet in Bengaluru. Where the name of the new CM is likely to be announced, the BJP high command sends its observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, along with BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, to Bengaluru ensuring the smooth election of the new candidate at the legislature party meeting.

Meanwhile, sources are telling NewsX that only state leader are likely to be chosen as chief Minister and new CM are also going to be from the Lingayat community. Earlier there is a buzz of some central minister is going to be made new CM of Karnataka by party leadership but as of now, it’s unlikely to be happen.

The observers are expected to reach Bengaluru Today itself after the parliamentary board picks on the new CM. A meeting of the legislature party will be convened by the party chief whip as per the directions of the BJP leadership.

Based on the legislature party decision, the Governor can invite the BJP legislature party leader to come forward and take oath as the new CM or the newly elected leader will communicate to the Governor his election as leader of the BJP in the state legislature and seek to take oath at a chosen date.

The schedule of the BJP picking a candidate to be the new CM and the candidate taking oath as CM is expected to be completed by Thursday.