Confident of party’s rise, Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Singapore has said that BJP is less concerned about the peace and tranquillity in India. Rahul added that India is facing very serious dangers of polarising society. On the sidelines of a business event in Singapore, he said Congress has always tried to kept society in balance. Gandhi is currently on a three-day (March 8-10) visit to Singapore and Malaysia as part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora.

After facing defeat in the assembly elections of 3 northeast states, Congress’ president Rahul Gandhi hasn’t lost confidence despite BJP’s emphatic performance in the red bastion. Congress’ president Rahul Gandhi who is currently on the three-day foreign trip has said that India is facing very serious dangers of polarising society. Rahul Gandhi also accused the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of being less concerned about the peace and tranquillity of India. On the sidelines of a business event in Singapore, he said Congress always try to keep society in balance. He added that he will try to take Congress to a new height.

Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president in December, last year. While meeting Indian-origin CEO of companies, Rahul also discussed the present situation of economy, investments and jobs in India. Rahul said, “We see society as a system that has to be kept in balance. The BJP, on the other hand, is less concerned about peace and tranquillity. We see very serious dangers of polarising society and risks arising from them.” Rahul also alleged BJP of defaming Congress before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. As the truth about the 2G spectrum case has come out. Political experts are considering Rahul Gandhi’s three days visit to Singapore and Malaysia as an attempt to reach Indian diaspora.

ALSO READ: Telangana special status row: TDP ministers AG Raju, YS Choudhary submit resignations to PM Narendra Modi

He said, “We faced a storm in 2012. Between 2012 and 2014 the system in India was established and we saw the consequences. We have a clean state now, and a new opportunity. We will present you with new Congress party that envisions the values and you were born with.”

Over the next three days, I look forward to meeting the Indian community, business leaders and members of the Indian Overseas Congress in Singapore and Malaysia. Also on my schedule are meetings with the Singapore PM, Lee Hsien Loong and the Malaysian PM, Najib Razak. pic.twitter.com/CzCqaiZs5p — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 8, 2018

Rahul Gandhi added that India is facing a major problem of migration from rural to urban. Gandhi interacted with the people at Singapore Indian Association and paid homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Informing the people about his trip on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Over the next three days, I look forward to meeting the Indian community, business leaders and members of the Indian Overseas Congress in Singapore and Malaysia. Also on my schedule are meetings with the Singapore PM, Lee Hsien Loong and the Malaysian PM, Najib Razak.

ALSO READ: Kamal Hassan asserts student participation in politics; Rajinikanth-Kamal political divergence to determine new dynamics in TN

ALSO READ: Internet addiction! Man in Hyderabad loses cool, barbarically thrashes wife for switching off WiFi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App