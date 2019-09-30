The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Reportedly, party's Central Election Committee held a meeting yesterday to cull out candidates for the assembly polls.

Haryana bypolls are fast approaching and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release the list of candidates today. The party on Sunday in a meeting reportedly finalized candidates for the forthcoming elections in the state.

Other than Haryana, BJP Maharashtra is also expected to release the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. India Today reported that BJP is most likely to come up with the candidates for the Assembly elections in both the states.

The filing of nominations in Haryana as well as Maharashtra will be concluded on October 4. For Haryana polls, it’s Manohar Lal Khattar’s government that is running the state with the chief minister expected to contest from Karnal once again.

The BJP recently inducted wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat along with former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh and all three are expected to be fielded this state election.

As far as Maharashtra is concerned, sources suggest that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is expected to be announced tomorrow.

This time Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray gave out A-B forms (candidature forms party candidates including his son Aditya Thackeray who will be contesting the Assembly election this time, therefore, becoming the first from the family to do so.

He is likely to contest from Worli constituency and is expected to file his nomination on October 3. Aditya had earlier expressed his desire to contest Assembly elections.

The BJP-Shiv Sena seat-sharing arrangement for 288 seats will give 124 seats to Sena while the remaining seats to be fought by BJP.

BJP has Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadanavis from Haryana and Maharashtra respectively as their election faces, with the party expecting to win the two seats once again.

The two have vocally supporting Centre’s move to abrogate Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.

As far as the seat-sharing arrangement in Maharashtra is concerned both Sena and the saffron party could not form consensus over equal seat contest.

Reportedly, BJP will be contesting on 164 seats while Uddhav Thackeray’s party is expected to contest on 124 seats, though the official announcement is yet to be made by the alliance.

