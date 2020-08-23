BJP chief JP Nadda, said on Sunday, that the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), an the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) would all fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar together. He made these remarks while addressing the BJP state Karyasamiti via video conferencing.

“BJP, JDU, and LJP will fight elections together and win. We have to add value not only to BJP but to our alliance partners also,” Nadda said addressing Bihar BJP State Karyasamiti via video conferencing. The BJP National President urged the party members from Bihar to make people of the state aware of the welfare work done by the party at the Centre and state level. He also spoke about the various measures such as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, production of masks and PPE kits, among others begun in this phase around the country at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“We now have 12,50,000 dedicated beds and more than 2,000 COVID-19 treatment facilities. We have achieved a testing capacity of 10 lakhs a day. The recovery rate has reached 74 per cent in the country,” he said.



Nadda also hailed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana under which grains and pulses will be provided to 80 crore people across the country.



Atmanirbhar Bharat, special help to the MSME sector, help extended to farmers, and the National Digital Health Mission were some of the other schemes which Nadda urged the party members to take to the people.



The party, aiming to retain power in the state, had recently appointed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to go to the state ahead of the final leg of the preparatory phase for the elections.



Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic and has sought suggestions from political parties. (ANI)

