BJP gets jolt in Madhya Pradesh as two of its MLAs who favoured Congress in Assembly may join Congress: BJP MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol are likely to join Congress after they backed the rival party in the Assembly. The development comes just a day after when BJP defeated the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka in the trust vote.

BJP gets jolt in Madhya Pradesh as two of its MLAs who favoured Congress in Assembly may join Congress: A day after BJP unseated Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka, the saffron party got a jolt after two of its MLAs cross-voted in favour of the Congress on the Penal Law Amendment Bill in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. BJP legislators Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol chose to back Congress at a time when both the national parties are at loggerheads over Karnataka.

During the division of votes on the bill, as many as 122 including two BJP lawmakers favoured ruling Congress led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Congress has a support of 120 members in the 230-seater House. Speaker NP Prajapati did not cast his vote. The development comes a few hours after chief minister challenged the BJP to move the no-confidence motion in the Assembly.

Nath was responding to a BJP leader Gopal Bhargava who said that the Congres government in Madhya Pradesh will fall within 24 hours if BJP top leaders give the signal. Nath replied that Congress lawmakers were not for sale in the state and he is was ready for the trust vote.

Both of these legislators are likely to join Congress in a few days. After the Assembly proceedings on Wednesday, they were shifted to an undisclosed place allegedly by the Congress, reports said. Meanwhile, Congress has a total of 114 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. The party also enjoys the support of two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators, one Samajwadi Party and four independents.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App