BJP manifesto for 2019 Lok Sabha Election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Monday released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were present during the release of the party’s election manifesto.

The 45-page BJP manifesto emphasised on pension for small and marginal farmers, abrogation of Article 370, low tax rates, GST simplification, Crackdown on benami property, Rs 100 crore lakh investment in infrastructure sector, Rs 10,000 crore Blue Revolution in fisheries etc. The BJP also promised to double farmers’ income by 2022 and improve education facilities in the country. The party also made it clear that it will explore all constitutional options to construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Watch LIVE: BJP releases Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha elections 2019. #BJPSankalpPatr2019 https://t.co/G7UJWfVIs5 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019

According to the manifesto, women’s welfare and development will be accorded a high priority at all levels within the government, and the party is committed to 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment.

The ruling BJP government also promised that it will ensure 100 per cent waste water treatment as part of the Namami Gange project and draft Uniform Civil Code if voted to power.

The BJP made it clear that it will appoint three interlocutors to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley and said it is committed to annul the controversial Article 35 A. To make India a 5-trillion dollar economy by 2014, the party said it will invest 25 lakh crore in agri-rural sector and give further tax relief to the aspirational middle class if elected.

At the manifesto release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP has set 75 well-defined resolutions in its manifesto that the party can fulfil in a time-bound manner and it is moving forward with ‘one mission, one direction’. To develop India, development has to be made into a mass movement, and a successful result of that is ‘swacchta’, today ‘swachhta’ is a mass movement, added the PM.

PM Modi at BJP manifesto release: Humare samaj mein vividhtayen hain aur isliye ek hi dande se sabko haanka nahi ja sakta. Isliye humne vikas ko multi-layer banane ki disha mein ismein (manifesto) humne samahit karne ki koshish kari hai. pic.twitter.com/vVT6rP5fu1 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019

Highlighting the BJP’s achievements, Amit Shah termed his party’s rule from 2014 to 2019 as the “golden period” in the country’s history. The Narendra Modi-led NDA-II government at the Centre took fifty historic steps during its rule from 2014 to 2019 and in these past five years, his party worked towards providing a decisive government and put an end to scams and corruption of the previous UPA government, Shah said. Today, India ranks 6th as an economic power and 2019 is going to be the election of “expectations”, the BJP chief added.

Addressing the media Rajnath Singh said the BJP is working towards the formation of a “New India” and will fulfil 75 per cent of its promises by 2022. At the same time, Rajnath said national security tops BJP’s agenda and reiterated his party’s call for has zero tolerance for terrorist and terrorism.

