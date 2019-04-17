BJP may field Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur formally joined the BJP on Wednesday. Pragya is a postgraduate in History and she has worked with Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Durga Vahini.

BJP may field Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is facing trial in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, reports said. Sadhvi Pragya formally joined the BJP on Wednesday. Expressing her desire to contest against Digvijaya Singh, Sadhvi Pragya said Singh is not a challenge for her because she is a nationalist while the Congress leader spews venom against the nation.

Taking a dig at Digvijaya Singh on his visit to temples, Sadhvi Pragya said people know the Congress leader is a fraud and everyone in Bhopal wants her to defeat him. At the same time, Pragya expressed her apprehension that some local leaders may oppose her candidature for being an ‘outsider’. However, Pragya clarified that she is not an outsider as she has been living in Bhopal since she was 16-year-old. She also claimed that she is in touch with each and every family in Bhopal and she has worked all across Bhopal as the organisation minister of ABVP.

However, the grapevine is abuzz that the BJP may not field her from Bhopal because she is yet to be discharged by the special NIA court in the Malegaon blast case, though the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has given her a clean chit in the case. Pragya was arrested in 2008 and spent nine years behind the bars for her alleged involvement in the bomb blast case. As many as six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal: I have formally joined BJP, I will contest elections and will win also. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/siAsXSMm1U — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Party hasn’t witnessed victory in Bhopal since 1989. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Alok Sanjar had won the Bhopal seat with a margin of 3.7 lakh votes.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress bagged three out of eight segments of Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, while the BJP had emerged victorious one five seats. Surendra Nath Singh from the BJP had won the seat in 2013 by defeating Arif Masood of the INC by a margin of 6981 votes.

The Bhopal constituency covers assembly segments of Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal south-west, Bhopal central, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore.

