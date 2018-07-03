Launching a scathing attack on Congress, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday alleged that a former social media team member of Congress party has filed a complaint against a co-worker who works under direct supervision of Divya Spandana. The BJP leader also asked the Delhi Police to file an FIR into the case.

The BJP has said the Congress exploited its women workers. The fresh attack by the BJP leader comes days after a women member of the Congress youth wing alleged that NSUI national president Fairoz Khan sexually harassed her.

The woman, who hails from Chhattisgarh, has alleged that Khan is abetting women party workers to get into sexual relationships with him in lieu of political posts.

