The Uttar Pradesh government which has been currently facing massive criticism over the Unnao rape case, recently found them in an extremely embarrassing situation after they shared wishes for the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak almost seven months before the actual festival on social media platforms. Senior BJP leaders from the state, including the Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP BJP spokesperson, were left red-faced and later deleted their greetings they had shared on Sunday. Later, an apology was also issued by the party leader.

After the Twitterati had noticed the goof-up, the leaders soon brought down the tweets. The party later blamed Wikipedia for the misinformation. Guru Nanak’s birth date falls on November 23 this year. A few of the leaders who poured early greetings were Deputy CM Maurya, the health minister, state government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh, medical education minister Ashutosh Tandon, law minister Brajesh Pathak and some others who later deleted the tweets. The following confusion took place just a day after the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had visited Gurdwara Naka Hindola in Lucknow as part of Baisakhi celebrations.

Later, as part of damage control, the Health Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Sidharth Nath Singh, issued an apology and transferred the blame to Wikipedia. He further attached a screenshot of the following. Taking to his Twitter handle, the leader said, “Sorry for Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday tweet. The confusion happened due to Wikipedia (enclosed). Apologies to everyone.” The following incident seems to have also highlighted the source of information for the BJP party. Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

Sorry for Guru Nanak Ji’s birthday tweet. Confusion happened due to Wikipedia ( enclosed).

Apologies to everyone. pic.twitter.com/LteqjXNifs — Sidharth Nath Singh (@SidharthNSingh) April 15, 2018

