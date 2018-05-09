Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed the BJP by saying that the party was misusing government's machinery for personal gains. Siddaramaiah remarks against the BJP came after the Income Tax department conducted raids in Bagalkot's district Badami town and seized more than Rs 13 lakh.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday in the wake of recent Income Tax raids in the state accused the BJP for misusing the government machinery for personal gains. Earlier on Tuesday, the Income Tax department had carried out raids at two resorts in Badami town of Bagalkot district and seized more than Rs 13 lakh. A team of around 10 Income Tax officials raided Krishna Heritage Resort and Mayur Hotel in Badami. Badami is one of the two constituencies from where Siddaramaiah will be contesting the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, in another big development, the Election Commission seized around 10,000 voter ID card from a flat in Bengaluru. Speaking on this issue, CM Siddaramaiah did not give any concrete reaction and said that it is the job of Election Commission of India to investigate the matter and that he has nothing to say about it.

The Congress has accused the BJP for creating this controversy. The party further said, “A high-level inquiry should be ordered by EC against all those indulging in this conspiracy to get the election countermanded by planting fake evidence. Lodge an FIR against all these top BJP leaders.” However, hitting back at the Congress party, the BJP said the Congress was losing public support and was trying to rig the upcoming election in Karnataka by undemocratic ways. The BJP also asked the election commission to countermand the elections in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.

Also Read: Supreme Court rebukes Centre over Cauvery mismanagement, says sheer contempt of court

Speaking on the matter on Tuesday, the Election Commission said, “This is certainly a serious matter we can’t decide it here. We don’t understand the significance of this. Counterfoils are there. Whether they really are the electors or not, it is yet to see. On preliminary investigation, these 9746 EPIC cards are of actual electors and appear to be prima facie genuine. However, the significance of the counterfoils can only be verified after due investigation. In Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency, there are 4,35,439 electors with EP ratio of 75.43. During last special summary revision, 25,825 additions are there, 19,012 additions were done during continuous updation. There have been total deletions of 8817 person.”

With just a couple of days left for the high-stake Karnataka Assembly Elections, both BJP and Congress are trying every bit to woo voters in the state and promote their parties.

Also Read: Congress attacks BJP after 10,000 fake voter ID cards are seized from BJP leader’s Bengaluru flat

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App