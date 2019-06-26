Police on Wednesday arrested BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was seen thrashing Indore municipal body official with a cricket bat over some issue. The accused is the son of senior BJP leader and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

FIR has also been registered against Vijayavargiya and he has been booked for thrashing and obstructing a public servant from performing their duties. The police have also taken the statements of the two civic body officials to look into the incident keenly.

Meanwhile, the police have also registered case against 10 other persons who were accompanied the BJP legislator during the incident. Vijayvargiya had blamed the entire incident on the municipal workers, who, he claimed, were out only to extort bribes in the name of the anti-encroachment drive. He had also warned the officials to leave the place within five minutes and if failed then it will be their responsibility.

Madhya Pradesh: Case registered against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and 10 others for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/KbjTIx6uRL — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Akash had claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent people in gangs to displace people from the structures that had to be demolished.

A team of municipal corporation officers led by Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare were on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore’s Ganji Compound area when they were approached by Akash Vijayvargiya and his supporters.

#UPDATE BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has been arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. https://t.co/qDM5b35ypy — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

The state of Madhya Pradesh is ruled by Congress government under Chief Minister Kamal Nath after 15 years of BJP rule under Shivraj Singh Chouhan ended in the last Assembly elections held in 2018.

