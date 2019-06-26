Indore Court on Wednesday has denied bail of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for thrashing a municipal corporation officer in the city. Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police for beating an official of the city’s municipal corporation during the anti-encroachment drive.
Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya thrashed Indore civic body official after the latter was discharging his duty with other officials. The Madhya Pradesh Police has also registered FIR against the BJP leader and his 10 supporters who were accompanied the leader during the incident.
The video in which Vijayvargiya was caught when he was beating the civic body official with a cricket bat gone viral on social media. The viral video got sharp criticism from the tweeple. However, Akash’s father and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya maintained a silence over the issue.
As per reports, the incident took place in Indore’s Ganji compound area when a team of municipal corporation officers led by Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare was on an anti-encroachment drive. The Madhya Pradesh Police have recorded the statements of the two civic body officials over the incident. Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya blamed the municipal workers, who, he claimed, were out only to extort bribes in the name of the anti-encroachment drive.
In the video, Vijayvargiya was also seen asking the civic body officials to leave the place within five minutes or face the consequences. The state of Bhopal is ruling by Congress.