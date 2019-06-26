The Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was seen thrashing Indore municipal body official during the anti-encroachment drive. The BJP legislator will have to spend the night in jail after the court denied bail to him.

Indore Court on Wednesday has denied bail of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for thrashing a municipal corporation officer in the city. Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police for beating an official of the city’s municipal corporation during the anti-encroachment drive.

Earlier in the day, Vijayvargiya thrashed Indore civic body official after the latter was discharging his duty with other officials. The Madhya Pradesh Police has also registered FIR against the BJP leader and his 10 supporters who were accompanied the leader during the incident.

The video in which Vijayvargiya was caught when he was beating the civic body official with a cricket bat gone viral on social media. The viral video got sharp criticism from the tweeple. However, Akash’s father and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya maintained a silence over the issue.

Madhya Pradesh: A Indore Court rejects bail of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya who was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore today. Akash is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/EfcWqEW0X0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

As per reports, the incident took place in Indore’s Ganji compound area when a team of municipal corporation officers led by Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare was on an anti-encroachment drive. The Madhya Pradesh Police have recorded the statements of the two civic body officials over the incident. Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya blamed the municipal workers, who, he claimed, were out only to extort bribes in the name of the anti-encroachment drive.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

In the video, Vijayvargiya was also seen asking the civic body officials to leave the place within five minutes or face the consequences. The state of Bhopal is ruling by Congress.

#UPDATE BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has been arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore. https://t.co/qDM5b35ypy — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

