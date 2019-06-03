In a video that went viral on social media, BJP MLA in Gujarat's Naroda can be seen beating up NCP woman leader who had visited his office to discuss over water scarcity issue in the region. This was followed by the woman being assaulted at the hands of BJP MLA.

In a video doing rounds on social media, BJP MLA Balram Thawani can be seen beating up Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nitu Tejwani after she raised concern over a local issue in Gujarat’s Naroda. The victim, Nitu Tejwani has filed a complaint against the BJP MLA who assaulted not just her but her husband as well for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Thawani after leaving his office kicked and thrashed the NCP leader who was already under attack by another man. Tejaswani said the BJP MLA beat her up without even listening to her grievances. She said she wanted to discuss over a local issue to which the BJP MLA responded to with slaps and punches. The NCP woman leader has lodged a complaint against the BJP leader after the incident.

#WATCH BJP's Naroda MLA Balram Thawani kicks NCP leader (Kuber Nagar Ward) Nitu Tejwani when she went to his office to meet him over a local issue yesterday. Nitu Tejwani has registered a complaint against the MLA. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dNH2Fgo5Vw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

Tejaswini, on the other hand, said his intention was not to harm neither the woman nor her husband and that he condemned the act. He said he got swayed by emotions and accepting his mistake assured to apologise her.

In the video, the woman NCP legislator further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over women’s safety. She is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital and has filed a complaint before the police.

