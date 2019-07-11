BJP MLA daughter pleads for life after marrying Dalit, says family wants to kill her for honour: BJP MLA daughter has been pleading for life after marrying Dalit. Sakshi Mishra has alleged that the family wants to kill her for the honour.

BJP MLA daughter pleads for life after marrying Dalit, says family wants to kill her for honour: The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has made a video appeal to her father to let her live peacefully with her husband. Sakshi Mishra, daughter of Rajesh Misra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, alleged that her life is in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man. While asking for police security in the video, the 23-year-old woman claimed that she has married Ajitesh Kumar and her father has not yet accepted their relationship. She added that they have a threat to lives from Sakshi’s father, brother and his father’s associates.

So far, Sakshi has released two videos on the social media platform. While in one of the videos, she announced her wedding to Ajitesh, the other video showcased the couple running to save their lives. In both the videos, Sakshi has claimed that she has married the man of her free will and asked her father to back off, She added that her father has sent goons to kill both of them and the couple is tired of running.

Another video of the couple requesting help. pic.twitter.com/S9Uc63Zqc4 — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) July 10, 2019

Sakshi Misra has also urged the MLAs and MPs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh Misra, who is out on his father’s orders to kill them. She also threatened that if anything would happen to her husband or his family, she would make sure that the accused would be behind the bars.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General R K Pandey asserted that he had asked the SSP to extend security to the couple. He added that the police has not ascertained their location, thus, it would be difficult for them to give them security.

