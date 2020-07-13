BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning. He joined BJP in 2019. The governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar said that there is a need for a thorough probe in order to unravel the truth about political violence.

Body of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning. According to Raiganj Zila SP Sumit Kumar, the police reached the spot, after getting the information from local residents, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The body was found at his residence. Further investigation is underway. However, BJP West Bengal claimed that he was killed and then hung.

BJP Bengal’s tweet read that the body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed and then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019.

Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed & then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Zqbh1BZZIq — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) July 13, 2020

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that there is a need for a thorough probe in connection with the death of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP’s Hemtabad MLA, in order to unravel the truth about political violence. Tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he tweeted that Political violence and vendetta shows no signs of abating. Death of Hemtabad MLA raises serious issues including allegations of murder. Need for a thorough impartial probe to unravel the truth and blunt political violence.

Also read: Pulse Oximeters minimised Covid-19 fatalities in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Hematabad MLA ‘hanging’-Police stance at top that it is ‘suicide’ is indicative of cover up- smacks with police prejudice, not without obvious intentions. Autopsy be

VIDEOGRAPHED

BY EXPERT TEAM

AS PER SUPREME COURT DIRECTIVES Highest TRANSPARENCY be observed @MamataOfficial — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 13, 2020

Also read: With highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 8.7 lakh

Many BJP supporters and other people from West Bengal are saying that Debendra Nath Roy has been murdered and later hung. In 2018, two BJP activists were also found hanging in Purulia district near their homes after state Panchayat Polls.

Also read: Sachin Pilot has support of 30 Congress MLAs, independents : Sources

@BJP4India MLA Debendra Nath Ray found hanged like this in Bengal today.

This seems a clear case of murder.

On the one hand, Corona is killing people. on the other hand, govt sponsored

goons are killing people.

Imagine the safety of the common people. #DemocracyKillerMama — Shantanu Thakur (@Shantanu_bjp) July 13, 2020

Another murder by so called tmchi's dustu boys.

Debendra nath roy;@BJP4Bengal mla of hemtabad was brutally murdered and hanged his body in a tea stall.@MamataOfficial ,if u can't provide security to the people of bengal then resign from CM.#AarNoiAnnay #AarNoiMamata pic.twitter.com/4A1hcC4vbk — Sayantan Basu (@basusayan) July 13, 2020

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App