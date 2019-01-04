BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar Vikram Saini triggers controversy: In the wake of major controversy over Anupam Kher-starrer The Accidental Prime Minister and Naseeruddin Shah’s remark on Bulandshahr violence, BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar Vikram Saini, on Friday, January 4 said people who do not feel safe in India should be bombed, he further asserted that if given a ministry he will himself bomb all such people and none will be spared, reported news agency ANI.
The MLA further expressed anguish by saying that people who do feel threatened/unsafe are traitors and should be punished, they should also leave the country. While his statement hit headlines on Friday, Twitter users reacted angrily to his comments.
He was also rebuked by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief and actor Raj Babbar who later told media that Saini should be apprehended and punished. Expressing disgust and shock over his comment, Babbar said the latter is speaking like a terrorist and must be investigated for terror links.
One of the Twitter users while condemning Mr Saini wrote on Twitter that everytime anyone says something as ludicrous as this “I wonder what narrative” is behind to deviate attention to this.
This is not the first time when MR Saini has hit headlines, earlier in March 2016, he asserted that he will break hands and legs of all those who do not consider cow as sacred and are unwilling to sing Vande Mataram.
