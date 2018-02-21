Bhartiya Janata Party MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan from UP's Bijnor Noorpur died in a road accident near Sitapur Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred on National Highway 24 on Wednesday early morning when his car collided with a truck. Following the incident, Kamalapur police station officials confirmed the incident that 4 people including BJP MLA died in a road accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the death of Lokendra Singh.

In a shocking incident, a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bijnor’s Noorpur, Lokendra Singh Chauhan died in a road accident. His vehicle collided with a truck near Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. The accident occurred on National Highway 24 on Wednesday early morning. As per the initial reports, BJP MLA Lokendra Singh was on his way to UP’s capital Lucknow from his hometown Bijnore. Following the incident, Kamalapur police station officials confirmed the accident in which four people including the BJP MLA lost their life.

Officials also confirmed that the driver of the truck and two of his helpers also died in the accident. Lokendra Singh Chauhan is the member of the current and 16th Legislative assembly of the Uttar Pradesh assembly. Chauhan, 41 years old belongs to Dhammpur in Bijnore. Last year, the BJP MLA came into limelight when a case was filed against him for allegedly illegally detaining a farmer who died after being tortured. Before joining BJP he was the member of Samajwadi Party.

#SpotVisuals Lokendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bijnor's Noorpur, died in a collision between his vehicle & a truck in Sitapur; two of his gunners & driver of the truck also died in the accident pic.twitter.com/OdGXJu1FSJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the death of Lokendra Singh. PM Modi writing on his twitter account said, “Anguished by the demise of BJP MLA from Noorpur, Shri Lokendra Singh Ji due to an accident. His service towards society and role in building the BJP in UP will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief.”

Earlier this month, Hukum Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, passed away in a hospital at Noida. He was 79 years old and was admitted to the hospital on January 21 due to health issues. Mr. Singh was born in 1938. He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for seven terms. He had also been part of the cabinet in Uttar Pradesh under both leading national parties — BJP and Congress.

