After striking a controversy by speaking in favour of cow vigilantes, Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh on Monday has once again come out to back the act by cow vigilantes in Alwar. While standing in defence of Alwar lynching, BJP MLA said that several sections of media reported that Rakbar Khan had a series of cow theft cases registered against him. He further defended his videos by claiming that he did say anything wrong. After calling Rakhbar as cow trafficker, BJP MLA stated that these acts of lynching will not stop until the slaughter of cows is brought to an end.

BJP MLA Singh said that the cattle slaughter should be banned across the world. He later urged the government to bring in strict laws to check the lynching incidents in India.

This is not the first time BJP MLA Singh has become the centre of a controversy. Earlier, in June during the month of Ramzan, Singh had termed iftaar as an act of begging votes. He stated that he would not be attending any of the iftaar hosted by his party leader and added that he also won’t be holding any iftaar.

Previously, the BJP MLA said that most of the legislators in Telangana were busy hosting iftaars, wearing skull caps and taking selfies.

I didn't said anything wrong in my video,these lynching cases won't stop until cow slaughtering stops. there should be a law against it. According to media the person who died was a cow trafficker: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on his video on Alwar lynching pic.twitter.com/YDR12kXJ2X — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018

Criticising the event, he said that they should think about PM Modi’s ‘sabka haath, sabka vikas’. He later termed it as an act of vote bank politics.

The following development comes to light after Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Alwar lynching was nothing but the start of PM Modi’s brutal ‘New India’.

Hitting out at the Rajasthan government and police authorities, AIMIM chief said that the state police was supporting cow vigilantism.

