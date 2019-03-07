The district officials present at the meeting were left stunned and a policeman had to intervene to end the fight. Now both lawmakers have been asked to present their case before BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, who termed their actions as indecent and assured stern action against them if found guilty.

Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar turned into a battleground on Wednesday evening as the district witnessed dramatic events the whole day. The shoe fight between the two lawmakers of the Bharatiya Janata Party became a battle of egos, with BJP MLA Rakesh Baghel supporters showcasing their lawless nature by attacking the district magistrate office demanding action against party MP Sharad Tripathi. The police was compelled to use force to disperse the saffron party supporters who resorted to vandalism. Earlier in the day, the two elected representatives of the BJP thrashed each other in full public glare for credit of a development project in the district. The verbal duel within minutes turned into a full-blown fight in which shoes were also used.

The district officials present at the meeting were left stunned and a policeman had to intervene to end the fight. Now both lawmakers have been asked to present their case before BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, who termed their actions as indecent and assured stern action against them if found guilty.

The Congress party took no time to react and said today’s entertainment was provided by Bharatiya Joota Party, an acronym coined by the party on Twitter. The Rahul Gandhi-led party on its official handle shared the viralling video and said – Disclaimer: This act has been performed by experts, please do not attempt this on anyone.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More