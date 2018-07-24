In a shocker from a BJP MLA, Surendra Singh, compared Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo to a buffalo. The BJP MLA made this buffalo analogy when he was talking about BJP's alliance with other political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections. However, so far there is no reaction from the BSP or from the BJP on this issue.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh has drawn himself into a controversy after he draws buffalo analogy for Mayawati. Hitting out Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Surendra Singh said compared her to a buffalo. The BJP MLA was talking about BJP’s alliance with different political parties when he compared Mayawati to a buffalo. The MLA was talking about other parties alliance with the BJP and how BSP supremo Mayawati rejected BJP offer for an alliance. However, it is not confirmed whether BJP offered for an alliance to the BSP.

Meanwhile, clearing the air on the alliance with the Congress, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party will only enter alliance if they are offered a respectable number of seats. The Congress party is mulling out ways to get into an alliance with regional parties for the upcoming assembly elections which are scheduled to take place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Reports say that the Congress party is trying to get into an alliance with the BSP in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but in Rajasthan, the party feels that it may benefit the BSP but may hurt Congress party’s numbers.

The BSP on the other side has made it clear that it won’t enter any alliance if her party won’t be offered a respectable number in seat-sharing process. However, speaking about BJP MLA Surendra Singh’s buffalo analogy, so far there is no reaction either from the BSP or from the BJP. No BSP leader has so far made any statement on how would they take this issue forward.

