PM Modi’s advice to BJP leaders and lawmakers of refraining themselves from making controversial remarks seems to be gone in vain with lawmaker Surendra Singh claiming that Modi is the reincarnation of Lord Ram. The leader further compared BJP president Amit Shah with Lakshman and said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is Hanuman. The BJP Lawmaker Surendra Singh further added that this team of Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman will bring Ram Rajya in national politics. The following remarks were made by BJP MLA on May 12.

Claiming that CM Yogi will realise the dream of Ram Rajya in Bharat, BJP Lawmaker stated that he feels that Amit Shah has been sent by Lord Ram’s brother Lakshman and Chanakya who was the advisor to the founder of the Maurya empire, Chandragupta Maurya. Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh, the controversial BJP leader said, “See the coincidence that as Brahmachari Hanuman, Yogi ji has also come.”

Ignoring PM Modi’s advice, he told reporters, “This team of Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman will realise the dream of Ram Rajya in Bharat and Ram Rajya will be established in national politics.” This is not the first that Surendra Singh has made some controversial remarks. Earlier, he stated that parents are responsible for increasing rape incidents and in order to avoid this they should stop them from roaming freely.

BJP lawmaker Singh said, “I am speaking from a psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)”. The following remarks were made on the backdrops of Unnao rape case where CBI has charged BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar with the rape of a minor girl. As per reports, the leader on Sunday gave his views on the Karnataka elections and termed it as a “Dharam Yudh” where cultures will battle between “Pandavas and Kauravas”.

