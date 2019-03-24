After reports of Haryana singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joining Congress made headlines, BJP MLA Surendra Singh took a sexist jibe at the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying she was also a dancer in Italy. Rahul Gandhi should also marry Sapna Chaudhary like his father late Rajiv Gandhi married Sonia, said the minister. Singh, continuing his sexist remarks also said that Indian politics will never accept dancers to lead the nation as against a charitravaan and imaandar leader like PM Narendra Modi. Taking a jibe at Rahul, Chaudhary further said it would be great to see both Sapna and Sonia bonding together.
Sapna Chaudhary who made headlines on Saturday has now denied joining Congress, in fact, any political party as she clarified on Sunday at a press briefing. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant made it clear that her photograph getting viral on social media is old and she had not joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party. Sapna Chaudhary further said she will not campaign for any party in forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Singh, a few days ago had also targeted BSP chief Mayawati by saying the former UP chief minister does facial every day and colour hair too, hence she should not attack Prime Minister Modi.
However, Singh’s remarks on Sonia Gandhi didn’t go well with people, as this is how they reacted:
It was reported that Sapna Chaudhary is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls against BJP’s Hema Malini from Mathura. Sapna Chaudhary’s meeting with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi last year had triggered speculation about her joining the grand old party. Now a photo of Congress membership form with Sapna Chaudhary’s name and signature on it and fee receipt has been shared by news agency ANI on its official Twitter handle, triggering confusion in political circles.
Leave a Reply