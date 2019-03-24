Singh, continuing his sexist remarks also said that Indian politics will never accept dancers to lead the nation as against a charitravaan and imaandar leader like PM Narendra Modi. Taking a jibe at Rahul, Chaudhary further said it would be great to see both Sapna and Sonia bonding together. The comments had come after news of Sapna Chaudhary joining the Congress party made headlines

After reports of Haryana singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joining Congress made headlines, BJP MLA Surendra Singh took a sexist jibe at the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi saying she was also a dancer in Italy. Rahul Gandhi should also marry Sapna Chaudhary like his father late Rajiv Gandhi married Sonia, said the minister. Singh, continuing his sexist remarks also said that Indian politics will never accept dancers to lead the nation as against a charitravaan and imaandar leader like PM Narendra Modi. Taking a jibe at Rahul, Chaudhary further said it would be great to see both Sapna and Sonia bonding together.

Sapna Chaudhary who made headlines on Saturday has now denied joining Congress, in fact, any political party as she clarified on Sunday at a press briefing. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant made it clear that her photograph getting viral on social media is old and she had not joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party. Sapna Chaudhary further said she will not campaign for any party in forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Singh, a few days ago had also targeted BSP chief Mayawati by saying the former UP chief minister does facial every day and colour hair too, hence she should not attack Prime Minister Modi.

#WATCH BJP MLA Surendra Singh on dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress: Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi.Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aap bhi Sapna ko apna banaye.Sabse acchi baat hai saas aur bahu ek hi peshe aur culture se rahengi pic.twitter.com/HK5XCWcuL6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

However, Singh’s remarks on Sonia Gandhi didn’t go well with people, as this is how they reacted:

No one has the right to disrespect a profession of her, irrespective of which party she joins… Had she joined BJP he would not have made such comments…. — Vijay Reddy (@vij_anna) March 24, 2019

Bjp is full of such pathetic minds who have zero respect for women. — Mumin (@mumin300) March 24, 2019

बदतमीजी की हद पार कर रहे हैं भाजप के लोग — Adv. Sushil Vyas (@vyassushil) March 24, 2019

People like him are the reason for eroded credibility of politics and politicians. Fyi @myogiadityanath @AmitShah @narendramodi — Sukesh Ranjan (@RanjanSukesh) March 24, 2019

तुम संघियो के दिमाग में ही गंध भरा तुम्हारा कुछ नहीं हो सकता — CHOWKIDAR CHOR HAI Rajesh Khanna INC (@jaijaicongress) March 24, 2019

Now it's evident that @BJP4India is a party of goons, ruffians, n rowdies.

Their thoughts are patriarchal n misogynistic.

It's high time for women power of India to demarcate, kill n burry the Sanghi Demon. — Sadhavi Rutambhara (@ChandFeku) March 24, 2019

Abuse of women, abuse of professions, abuse of opposition leaders, abuse of culture, abuse of civil politics .. abuse, abuse, abuse😢 even moving from half pants to full has not changed thier mindset! Regressive.. period!🤦🏻‍♂️ — Anand Mathews (@anandmathews) March 24, 2019

Yeah absolutely. Humiliating someone, disrespecting them and attacking them personally especially women are the top requirements of being a chowkidar or a BJP IT cell member.I get that.May God give u brains. — kartika (@kartikashah2018) March 24, 2019

Bjp leadership supports such derogatory statements about women. It is their ideology — Nehruvaadi Pradeep Gupta (@68pradeepgupta) March 24, 2019

It was reported that Sapna Chaudhary is likely to contest Lok Sabha polls against BJP’s Hema Malini from Mathura. Sapna Chaudhary’s meeting with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi last year had triggered speculation about her joining the grand old party. Now a photo of Congress membership form with Sapna Chaudhary’s name and signature on it and fee receipt has been shared by news agency ANI on its official Twitter handle, triggering confusion in political circles.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More