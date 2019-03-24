BJP MLA Surendra Singh has said that he wanted to congratulate Congress President Rahul Gandhi for embracing Sapna despite her profession as a dancer. He said that the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had embraced Sonia Gandhi despite she belonging to the same profession. He added that Rahul had followed the footsteps of his father.

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Sunday made a derogatory comment on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. BJP MLA compared Sonia Gandhi to Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary. Singh said that he congratulated Rahul Gandhi for welcoming the singer and dancer in the party despite her profession. In a viral video, Singh said that he wanted to congratulate Congress President Rahul Gandhi for embracing Sapna despite her profession as a dancer the same way former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had embraced Sonia Gandhi despite she belonging to the same profession.

Surendra Singh, who is infamous for making controversial statements, came up with these remarks a day after Choudhary joined the Congress party. He said that Rahul Gandhi should get married to former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time BJP MLA has made these statements. Earlier, the senior BJP leader stoked a row by saying that BSP chief Mayawati does facial and colours her hair. Last year, he had raised eyebrows by holding parents and mobile phones responsible for rising incidents of rape and crime against women.

#WATCH BJP MLA Surendra Singh on dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins Congress: Rahul ji ki Mata ji bhi Italy mein isi peshe se thi.Jaise aapke pitaji ne Sonia ji ko apna bana liya tha, aap bhi Sapna ko apna banaye.Sabse acchi baat hai saas aur bahu ek hi peshe aur culture se rahengi pic.twitter.com/HK5XCWcuL6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

Sapna Choudhary on Saturday joined Congress. There were reports that the famous folk singer and dancer may be pitted against BJP’s Hema Malini from Mathura in upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Sapna Chaudhary has denied of joining Congress, The Bigg Boss 11 contestant has also made clear that her photograph getting viral on social media is old and she had not joined the party. Sapna Chaudhary further said she is not campaigning for any party in forthcoming polls.

Sapna Choudhary further said that she had met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and is also in contact with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manoj Tiwari. She also said that her pictures with Priyanka Gandhi are old.

As the country is heading towards Lok Sabha polls, the leaders across India are switching their parties. The general elections 2019 are slated to be held from April 11 in seven phases and will be ended on May 19. The counting of votes to held on May 23.

