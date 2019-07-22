Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs on Sunday could be seen chilling and unwinding the political stress with Yoga. The MLAs at Ramada Hotel were performing several asanas with the help of an instructor.

The Karnataka crisis will hopefully conclude today with Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar giving 6 pm deadline to Congress-JD(S) coalition for the floor test. It’ s been over three weeks since the coalition ran into shambles and left the Congress, JD (S) veterans struggle to keep the flock together. The rebel MLAs have been adamant on their decision to not withdraw their resignations, while Congress strongman DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy have been yielding all efforts to make things work out, but in vain.

While on the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in chillax mode as lately there was a video showing state party president BS Yeddyurappa playing cricket with other legislators. Now, there’ s another video with rebel MLAs performing Yoga to unwind themselves amid the political catastrophe that has jolted the state.

The rebel MLAs who are lodged at Ramada Hotel could be seen enjoying a de-stress session with Yoga on Sunday. Dressed in casuals, the BJP workers were performing asanas in the garden of the hotel under the guidance of an instructor.

