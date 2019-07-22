Amind the Karnataka turmoil, BJP MLAs on Sunday could be seen chilling and unwinding the political stress with Yoga. The MLAs at Ramada Hotel were performing several asanas with the help of an instructor.

The Karnataka crisis will hopefully conclude today with Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar giving 6 pm deadline to the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition for the floor test. It’ s been over three weeks since the coalition ran into shambles and left the Congress, JD (S) veterans struggle to keep the flock together. The rebel MLAs have been adamant on their decision to not withdraw their resignations, while Congress strongman DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy have been yielding all efforts to make things work out, but in vain.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in chillax mode as lately there was a video showing state party president BS Yeddyurappa playing cricket with other legislators. Now, there’ s another video with party MLAs performing Yoga to unwind themselves amid the political catastrophe that has jolted the state.

BJP MLAs who are lodged at Ramada Hotel could be seen enjoying a de-stress session with Yoga on Sunday. Dressed in casuals, the BJP workers were performing asanas in the garden of the hotel under the guidance of an instructor.

Earlier this month, the JD(S) leadership had booked 10 villas, 15 deluxe rooms, and 10 cottages at Paddington resort in Madikeri and this hotel-hopping comes at a time when the 13-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition is on the brink of collapse following the resignations of 15 MLAs and withdrawal of support by an independent MLA from the ruling coalition.

The trust vote scheduled for today is likely to conclude before the end of the day in accordance with the deadline set by Speaker Ramesh Kumar. Last week the House was adjourned n the wake of assembly failing to meet the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote on July 19.

The Karnataka Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway marks is 113, but with the withdrawal of support by several MLAs the coalition number has narrowed to 101 i.e. four short of BJP. If the ruling coalition doesn’t win the trust vote, the BJP can claim majority given their number is more than the Congress- JD(S) altogether.

