PM Modi addresses BJP workers in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed his party workers in Kerala. There are two governance models in Kerala today - the Congress model and the Communist model, he said, adding that both the models are model of efficient corruption and inefficient governance.

PM Modi addresses BJP workers in Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed his party workers in Kerala. The Prime Minister began his speech by speaking on the death of Venugopal Nair who set himself ablaze on Friday in front of the Kerala Secretariat building. Hitting out at Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, he said the BJP was forced call for a bandh over the death of a Thiruvananthapuram native who killed himself yesterday. The BJP has claimed he was an Ayyappa devotee. PM Modi further urged his party karyakartas (workers) across the state of Kerala to avoid taking such extreme step.

There are two governance models in Kerala today – the Congress model and the Communist model, he said, adding that both the models are model of efficient corruption and inefficient governance. Today India is at the forefront of setting the global narrative, he said while addressing BJP workers in Kerala. PM Modi further stated that when a nation of 130 crore people speaks, today, that voice is heard at the global platforms. He was referring to proposals made by the Indian government on terror, climate change, apprehending economic offenders under his leadership.

Speaking about the achievements of his government at the Centre, he said a number of connectivity projects have been initiated in last 4.5 years to deepen the reach of fruits of development in the southern parts of India. The BJP party workers have resisted the worst of political violence and have given great sacrifices for doing what is believed to be right, he said. This was PM Modi’s first interaction with BJP workers after his party’s loss in recently concluded assembly elections in five states.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More