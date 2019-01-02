veteran Bollywood actress Moushumi Chatterjee on Wednesday joined BJP in presence of senior leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya. According to the reports, the erstwhile actor may contest and campaign for BJP in the upcoming polls. Earlier she had contested the elections on Congress' ticket but faced a defeat and now she has switched from Congress to BJP.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, veteran Bollywood actress Moushumi Chatterjee on Wednesday joined BJP. The actor who had delivered super hit films like Angoor, Anurag, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and many other and shared the big screen with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra, joined the saffron party in presence of senior BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

According to the reports, the erstwhile actor may contest and campaign for BJP in the upcoming polls. Earlier she had contested the elections on Congress’ ticket but faced a defeat and now she has switched from Congress to BJP. After joining the party, Moushaumi Chatterjee addressed a press conference and praised the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tactics of BJP National President Amit Shah.

Senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya told media that Moushumi Chatterjee’s presence will surely help the party to win in the upcoming general elections. In 2015, another actor Rupa Ganguly had joined BJP and she is now a member of the Rajya Sabha.

