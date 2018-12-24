BJP moves Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on West Bengal rath yatra: Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has denied permission to West Bengal BJP to hold Rath Yatra in the state. In a letter to state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal government said that thousands of workers participating in the rath yatra at a time may create a tensed situation and traffic congestion in the areas where the rath yatra has been proposed.

BJP moves Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on West Bengal rath yatra: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) on Monday moved the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court Division Bench order that quashed a Single Bench’s order to hold its Save Democracy Rath Yatra in the state. The BJP moved the apex court demanding an urgent hearing of the matter. Chief Justice Debasish Kar Gupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar of the Division Bench sent the case back to the single bench with a directive that the latter consider the intelligence inputs provided by the state agencies. The Division Bench even said that the single-member bench ignored all the 36 intelligence reports from 31 police stations and five police commissionerates submitted by the state government before it.

The BJP had moved the Calcutta High Court on December 17 after the Bengal government’s decision and proposed December 22, 24 and 26 as fresh dates for the three rallies. The single bench of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the West Bengal BJP to proceed with its Rath Yatra in the state after the party filed a fresh writ petition in the court challenging the state government for denying them permission to the yatras in the state and the case was heard on Tuesday. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on Thursday challenged the Single Bench’s December 20 order that allowed the West Bengal BJP to proceed with its Save Democracy Rath Yatra in the state before the Chief Justice’s division bench today (on Friday).

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government has denied permission to West Bengal BJP to hold Rath Yatra in the state on security grounds. In a letter to state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, the West Bengal government said that thousands of workers participating in the rath yatra at a time may create a tensed situation and traffic congestion in the areas where the rath yatra has been proposed.

According to reports, the rath yatra was scheduled to be launched by BJP president Amit Shah in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on December 7, 2018. Two more legs of the yatra would have been inaugurated from South Bengal’s Tara Pith and South 24 Parganas Namkhana by Shah. The rallies were meant to touch all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal before converging in Kolkata in January.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More