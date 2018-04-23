A BJP MP representing the party from Ballia district, Bharat Singh, has made controversial statements saying that Christian missionaries are a threat to the unity and integrity of the country. The BJP MP has also accused the Congress party of working on their directives

BJP MP has said that Christian missionaries are a threat to the unity and integrity of the country and has also accused the Congress party of working on their directives

BJP MP Bharat Singh on Sunday claimed that Christian missionaries are a threat to the unity and integrity of India. The Lok Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia constituency also targeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying that she works on the directions of these missionaries. The BJP MP in a stamen claimed that these missionaries are not good for the unity and integrity of India. “Christian missionaries control the Congress. Sonia Gandhi, the mother of Congress president Rahul Gandhi works on the directions of these missionaries. These missionaries are a threat to the unity of the country,” said Bharat Singh.

The Ballia representative allegedly said the democracy in the northeastern states of the country has weakened due to a conversion of people there to Christianity. “The North-East is under the influence of Christian missionaries. Democracy has weakened due to a conversion of people to Christianity there. The conspiracies hatched by these missionaries are a threat to the country,” he added. The BJP leader also alleged that people of such organization are behind the vandalization of the statues of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

ALSO READ: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu rejects Congress’ motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra

He further added that Supreme Court’s decision on Justice BH Loya case, Rahul Gandhi should regret his stand. “Congress does not believe in democracy. After Loya case ruling by the SC, the Congress, which tried to put BJP president Amit Shah in the dock stands exposed,” he added. In the recent past, after the BJP formed the government in Tripura state, several acts of vandalism were reported. However, so far it has come into the public domain that who was behind those vandalism act when statues of India icons were disrespected.

ALSO READ: Ex-RK Nagar BJP candidate and lawyer arrested for molesting 9-year-old on train in Tamil Nadu

ALSO READ: People turned into lab rats for Rs 500! 21 people admitted to hospital in Rajasthan after undergoing clinical trials

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App