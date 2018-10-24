After the Supreme Court's restrictions on the bursting of firecrackers this Diwali, BJP MP Chintamani Malviya vows to defy the Supreme Court's order saying we can not set time for the festivals. BJP MP Chintamani Malviya added that he will burst crackers after finishing puja.

Defying Supreme Court’s verdict on the bursting of crackers this Diwali, BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Chintamani Malviya on Tuesday said that he will burst crackers after finishing puja and no one can set time limits on festivals. Openly opposing the Supreme Court’s verdict, BJP MP termed it as unacceptable and added that he would not tolerate any interference in Hindu traditions. In a post, BJP MP Chintamani Malviya said, ” The religious traditions and festivals are followed by Hindu calendar and he will uphold the traditions.”

He further added that he will burst crackers only when he finishes puja and we can’t set time limits on festivals, such restrictions were not even in Mughal times. It’s unacceptable. In view to continuously rising pollution, bad air quality and deteriorating public health, the Supreme Court, in its verdict, had imposed restrictions like bursting of crackers will be allowed for 2 hours only (8 to 10 pm), ban on the online sale of crackers, only authorised sellers will be allowed to sell crackers.

The 2-judge bench comprising Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan specified firecrackers could be burst only between 8 PM and 10 PM this Diwali and the ban would be in force throughout the year. The Supreme Court had earlier reserved the decision on August 28 after hearing petitions from firecrackers manufacturers and the Centre and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

After hearing all the petitions, the Supreme Court bench had said that decision will be to maintain a balance between both the segments as Right to Life applies to both. While firecrackers manufacturers had requested the court that the use of firecrackers should not be completely banned and the court should pay attention to their issues.

