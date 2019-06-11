Who is Dr Virendra Kumar: To run activities of the House until the speaker is elected, the House has chosen Dr Virendra Kumar with an agreement to work as a Pro-tem speaker.

Who is Dr Virendra Kumar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dr Virendra Kumar will be the Pro-tem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, reports said on Tuesday. Kumar has to work for a limited period as the newly elected house is yet to elect its speaker. To run activities of the House until the speaker is elected, the House has chosen him with an agreement to work as a Pro-tem speaker.

The 7-time parliamentarian represents Tikam Garh Lok Sabha Constituency in Vindhya Pradesh region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. In the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Virendra Kumar bagged 6,72,248 votes which are 61.30 per cent of the total votes polled in the Tikamgarh Parliamentary constituency. During childhood, poverty had forced Kumar to run a bicycle repairing shop. Even after becoming an MP, Dr Virendra Kumar live a simple life. He can be seen riding his favourite firoza blue Bajaj Super scooter on the streets of Tikamgarh in his usual white attire sans bodyguards.

In the previous NDA-I government, Virendra Kumar had been inducted into the Union Cabinet as Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development by President Ram Nath Kovind. Earlier, he was the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Chairman of the Joint Committee on Office of Profit and a Member of National Social Security Board.

Born on February 27, 1954, Kumar became MP for the first time in 1996 in the 11th Lok Sabha from Sagar. After delimitation, he also won the lower house elections from Tikamgarh seat in 2009 and 2014. Kumar, who holds an M.A degree in Economics and PhD in Child Labour from the prestigious Dr Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar, had joined politics in 1982.

Kumar had started his career as an RSS worker. He took part in the Total Revolution Movement pioneered by Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan in 1975. However, Kumar isn’t immune from controversies. He was sentenced to 16 months under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in Sagar and Jabalpur jails.

