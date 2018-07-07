The following incident took place while the BJP MP Gopal Shetty was addressing a gathering during Eid-E-Milad in Malad on last Sunday. A video where he can be heard stating that Christians played no role in freeing India from the clutches of British, has gone viral since his speech.

Facing strong criticism over his Christian remark, BJP MP Gopal Shetty on Friday submitted his resignation to the BJP party president Raosaheb Danve. The following development came in after BJP MP Shetty claimed that Christian community had no role in the freedom struggle of India. Reports suggest that BJP’s Shetty had asked the authorities to take his resignation, hours before he had even tendered it. Reacting on the controversy, BJP MP Gopal Shetty said that his remark was taken out of context. He further added that if he is barred from putting forward his words then he will not put his party in an ’embarrassing’ situation.

The following event was organised by Shia Kabrastan Committee at Malvani.

After the matter was highlighted, political leaders from all the parties, including APP and Congress demanded an unconditional apology by the BJP MP Shetty. Later, several Christian organisation also joined the criticism and sought an apology from the leader over his insensitive remarks.

Irked over the incident, AAP also filed a complaint against Gopal Shetty with State Minority Commission. Refuting the claims made by the BJP leader, president of Indian Christian Voice, Abraham Mathai, said that despite being extremely less in number Christians joined the protest against British rule. He further said that Shetty is totally unaware about the historical facts and is deliberately distorting them to suit his agenda.

Later, Congress women’s wing also took out a protest against BJP leader Gopal Shetty in Borivali.

