BJP MP Hans Raj Hans suggests JNU be renamed after PM Modi: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans has proposed that Jawaharlal Nehru University should be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ANI reported on Saturday. The popular Punjabi singer made the comment during his visit to the university. While commenting on BJP’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcation of state into two union territories(UTs), the BJP MP Said that the country was paying for the mistakes of their ancestors. He further went on to suggest renaming the name of JNU to MNU, adding there should be something under the name of PM Modi too.

As predicted by the reports, his comment has sparked a massive controversy on several social media platforms. While some of the people came out in support of the BJP leader, others contradicted his statement profusely. Here’s take a look at the video that has courted the controversy along with the reactions to it:

#WATCH Delhi: BJP’s Hans Raj Hans speaks in JNU on Article 370 abrogation. Says “Dua karo sab aman se rahein, bomb na chale…Hamare buzurgon ne galatiyan ki hain hum bhugat rahe hain…Main kehta hoon iska naam MNU kar do, Modi ji ke naam pe bhi to kuch hona chahiye…” (17.08) pic.twitter.com/gejRVIXhZa — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

BJP MP Hans Raj wants JNU to be renamed as MNU (Modi National university) . This nation under BJP rule, is currently facing “knowledge bankruptcy”. — Sardarism (@Sardarism) August 18, 2019

@TimesNow @hansrajhansHRH JNU should be Renamed but not to “Modi” Indian National University. Cos koi iska thekedaar nahi. N Modiji is working for Nation so bring this kind of topics n spread the rumors. https://t.co/dzEytBTlO2 — Save India, Save Hinduism (@padmajadpatil) August 18, 2019

Ye toh kuchh zyaada hi ho gaya !!@BJPLive plz tame such loose canons.. we ain’t want BJP to be exact replica of Congress

JNU should be renamed as MNU, Modi Narendra University: Hans Raj Hans https://t.co/V22EAd6pB7 via @timesofindia — The Liebrand™🇮🇳 (@Thelullz) August 18, 2019

Such a sad state of affairs when JNU hosts illiterate Sanghis like Hans Raj Hans as speakers. Btw does he even know the full form of JNU? https://t.co/eap70GXH1H — LEENA (@kunfaaya) August 18, 2019

Hans Raj Hans was speaking on the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370. The decision was taken on August 5, along with bifurcation of the state into two UTs, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh. Ever since the bill to bifurcate Article 370 walked through the Hosue, there has been an unprecedented clampdown across the Valley. The Centre announced the imposition of Section 144 and had snapped all the communication services across the Jammu and Kashmir.

