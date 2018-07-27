The BJP lawmaker Hari Om Pandey from Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar claimed that a new nation like Pakistan will soon emerge from India if the government fails to act on rising Muslim population.

On Friday, a BJP MP stirred a fresh controversy by claiming that the reason behind rising rape and murder cases in India was because of growing Muslim population. The BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar, Hari Om Pandey, further claimed that a new nation like Pakistan will soon emerge from India if the government fails to act on rising Muslim population. The following remarks by the BJP MP Hari Om Pandey were made during a television interview. In the interview, the BJP MP further claimed that the rising Muslim population should be held accountable for the terrorism and sexual assault cases.

Talking about Muslims, the BJP MP said that if one closely observes, they will find that the Muslim community is on a rapid rise since India gained its independence.

Hitting out the Muslim community, BJP leader Hari Om Pandey claimed that this rapid rise in Muslim populations will later result in unemployment and slow economic growth that will result in anarchy in the country.

Seeking help from the government, Hari Om demanded a bill on population control. He said that a bill must be rolled-out that will check the rising population to save India.

The following remark by Hari Om Pandey comes a few days after BJP MP Surendra Singh had asked Hindu to produce at least five kids in order to make Hindus string in India. As per reports, he said that the population of Hindus should increase to make their hold stronger in India. He added that every ‘mahant’ believes that every Hindu couple must have 5 kids each.

